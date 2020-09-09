Eminem had a scary run-in with a home invader this year, who apparently entered the home intending to kill the rapper.

A courtroom reporter revealed on Wednesday that Eminem told a responding officer that 26-year-old Matthew Hughes made it clear he was there to kill him.

"Mr. Mathers (Eminem) said Matthew Hughes told him he was there to kill him," journalist Nick Perreault tweeted. Perrault went on to confirm that Eminem was not present during the hearing and that Hughes is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

In April, Hughes was arrested on first degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building charges after breaking into Eminem's Detroit-area home. Authorities confirmed Hughes entered by breaking a window near the kitchen. Em's security team was not awakened by the noise or the alarm, forcing the rapper to confront him.

Eventually Eminem's security was able to apprehend Hughes. As initially reported, it doesn't appear Hughes was in the home to steal anything. The case will move forward to the Macomb County Circuit court where the next hearing will be held on Sept. 28.

Last Friday Eminem showed up for an extended two-minute appearance on Big Sean's Detroit 2 album cut "Friday Night Cypher":