It’s always a good day when DaBaby comes through with a new video.

On Wednesday, the Charlotte, North Carolina, rapper unleashed the visual for "Pick Up," a Quavo-assisted track off his third studio album, Blame It on Baby.

The artist announced the release with a teaser on Instagram, showing some trippy outer space shots, some jungle scenes, and a few references to the Friday franchise.

The video was helmed by DaBaby’s frequent collaborators Reel Goats, who previously directed his visuals for "Can't Stop," "Find My Way," and his 2019 breakout single "Suge (Yea Yea)."

You can watch the "Pick Up" video above. The release comes just days after DaBaby performed a Blame It on Baby medley at the MTV VMAs and about a month after he dropped the album's deluxe edition, which he described as a completely different project.

"I just recorded everything on the deluxe after I recorded the other album," he told Complex last month. "For a lot of other people, the deluxe is full of songs they got in the cut that didn’t make the original album. They’re just throwing them on there, but I recorded a whole new set of songs and put it out."