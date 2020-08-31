From various locations around New York City, a handful for artists will be hitting the virtual stage at the 2020 Video Music Awards. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande will give a debut performance of their multi-VMA nominated collab "Rain On Me." The Weeknd, BTS, DaBaby, Miley Cyrus, Maluma, Doja Cat, and more will also be performing.

Check out The Weeknd’s performance of “Blinding Lights” up top. Watch the rest below.

Doja Cat — "Say So" and "Like That"

Lady Gaga — "Enigma," "Chromatica II," "911," "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande, and "Stupid Love"

BTS — "Dynamite"

Maluma — "Hawái"

Miley Cyrus — "Midnight Sky"

DaBaby — "PEEPHOLE", "Blind," and "Rockstar"

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear & Travis Barker — "My Ex's Best Friend" and "Bloody Valentine"

Lewis Capaldi — "Before You Go"

Chloe x Halle — "Ungodly Hour"

Tate McRae — "You Broke Me First"

Jack Harlow — "What's Poppin"