DaBaby is playing by his own rules.

DaBaby announced late last week that he would be releasing the deluxe version of Blame It on Baby, with 10 new tracks, in a matter of days. "Don't tell the label I told you this but it's #ReallyABrandNewAlbum," he wrote on Instagram.

The rapper let the anticipation build even further with the release of his latest single, "PEEPHOLE," on Monday, along with some supporting visuals. Nearly four months ago, DaBaby dropped the original version of Blame It on Baby, which earned him a second No. 1 album, and at the time, ended The Weeknd's month-long run atop the Billboard 200 with After Hours.

The original Blame It on Baby already featured a star-studded cast of collaborations, which included Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. This deluxe version finds DaBaby working with Future, Stunna 4 Vegas, Ashanti, and more.

