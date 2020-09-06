Big Sean has been one of the pillars of G.O.O.D. Music, but now the rapper is looking to create his own musical foundation.

The rapper celebrated the release of Detroit 2 by hosting a Q&A with fans on Twitter. During one of these interactions, Sean revealed that he's still signed to Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music, but he's thinking about starting his own label soon.

"Yep! I’m starting my own after this album though," Sean replied to a fan. "Any artist u think I need to sign? It’s time!"

The follow up to Big Sean's 2012 crown jewel mixtape was met with a lot of praise. Although Detroit 2 featured star-studded appearances from acts like Eminem, Travis Scott, Dave Chappelle, and more, Big Sean told his fans that there was one more person that he wanted on the project.

"Me n J Cole was working on something but it didn’t get finished," Sean explained. "That’s my bro tho for sure."