While a number of the usual suspects guested on Big Sean’s newest album Detroit 2—Anderson .Paak, Ty Dolla Sign, Travis Scott—there was one notable featured that stood out from the rest.

Dave Chappelle was the only comedian to appear on Sean’s 21-track project—and for his part, Chappelle recorded a 2:35-minute skit titled “Story by Dave Chappelle.” Here, he discusses some of his experiences in Sean’s hometown and his admiration for the rapper’s father, James Anderson. During the intermission, Chappelle explains that Anderson once gave him a pep talk after he bombed a standup performance in Detroit.

During a new interview with Apple Music 1, Sean touched on his connection to Chappelle: “He was like, ‘I love your dad, man. I love your dad,'” Sean said, per HipHopDX. “And I was like, ‘What?’ He was like, ‘Bro, I love your dad.' Actually that was the first thing he said to me. I’m like, ‘Yo, what’s up.’ He’s like, ‘Yo, I love your dad, man.’ And then he said, ‘Yo, I’m a big fan.’”

Sean continued, “But that’s when I was like, ‘Oh, shit.’ So when I told Dave I was working on the album for Detroit, he was like, ‘Bro, not only will I do the skit, I’ll come out and do a show with you. You know, I’ll come out and support you just ’cause I believe in you.’ So I appreciate him for being on that level of humility still when he is who he is.”

Detroit 2 acts as the sequel to his 2012 mixtape Detroit; The last album Sean released was 2017’s I Decided. Detroit 2 boasts additional features from Diddy, Lil Wayne, Eminem, Nipsey Hussle, Tee Grizzley Post Malone, Erykah Badu, Stevie Wonder, and more. On Friday, Sean also dropped off the video for the Travis Scott-assisted album cut “Lithuania.”