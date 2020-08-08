The beef between Drake and Mavado is beginning to sizzle.

After being accused of appropriating dancehall culture by Jamaican artist Mavado, Drake appeared to fire back with quite the gordian knot. During one of Popcaan’s Instagram Live streams, Aubrey seemed to address Mavados’ recent diss, writing, “Some bwoy love chat about yaad man and some next fuckery and all now dem can't catch up to the 876 Gad go hold a one seat and a box juice and hush ya mout OVO UNRULY.” Word.

As we’ve seen time and time again, the Canadian rapper is not one to back down from a feud. Drake initiated the dispute during his "Only You Freestyle," where he referenced his friend and collaborator Popcaan, who’s previously had issues with Mavado. He also referenced Mavado's home of Cassava Piece.

"With Pop Skull in Gaza, but not that Gaza, but still it's a mazza/N***as want peace like Cassava/But we let bridge dem burn like grabba," Drake raps on the track. "Four in the cliz and one in the headie/Hand no shake, man, hold that steady/You man love pose with the ting for the picture/You man shoulda buss that ting already."

The lyrics are a reference to the Gully vs. Gaza dancehall feud, an old war between Vybz Kartel and Mavado that nearly split the island back in 2010. Drake’s lyrics seemed to open old wounds, and Mavado retaliated with his track “Enemy Line” writing, "Tell soft and fake likkle sheep, like Mormon, die trying but you will never be a yard man.”

He also called Drake out on IG. "Remember this. Dancehall a mi play ground. You are not from Dancehall,” Mavado wrote in a post for the song. “You have no Power in Dancehall n everybody know who introduce you to Dancehall so don’t feel like you can come disrespect Gully take that out you brain n don’t dweet again."

Drake and Mavado actually go way back to a time where there wasn’t always bad blood. Ten years ago, the dancehall artist appeared in Drake's video for "Find Your Love.” It’s hard to say where their battle is headed next, but it doesn't appear to be over anytime soon.