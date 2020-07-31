Jamaican dancehall artist Mavado has made it clear how he feels about Drake on his new track "Enemy Line," which sees him accuse the Canadian rapper of appropriation.

"Kill somebody and come back," Mavado sings, later calling Drizzy out for posturing with a tough guy attitude. "Di big belly 12-gauge run di ground hot/Ah, pussy you nuh know crime mussy crime inna show." Shortly after, he suggests Drake wishes he was Jamaican. "Tell soft and fake likkle sheep, likkle mormon/Die trying but you will neva be a yard man."

As Genius pointed out, Drake made a reference to Popcaan on "Only You Freestyle," making a reference to Mavado's home Cassava Piece at the same time. "With Pop Skull in Gaza, but not that Gaza, but still it's a mazza/N***as want peace like Cassava/But we let bridge dem burn like grabba," Drake raps on the track. "Four in the cliz and one in the headie/Hand no shake, man, hold that steady/You man love pose with the ting for the picture/You man shoulda buss that ting already."

The lyrics make reference to the Gully vs. Gaza dancehall feud, which saw Vybz Kartel and Mavado clash over a variety of topics including politics. So not only did Drake bring up those thorny issues again, he also made a positive reference to Popcaan, who Mavado has famously beefed with. It is worth pointing out, however, that Mavado previously appeared in the video for Drake's "Find Your Love" back in 2010, so the two have history.

To coincide with the release of "Enemy Line," Mavado shared a post on Instagram further criticizing Drake for appropriating dancehall. "Remember this. Dancehall a mi play ground," he wrote. "You are not from Dancehall. You have no Power in Dancehall n everybody know who introduce you to Dancehall so don’t feel like you can come disrespect Gully take that out you brain n don’t dweet again."

Listen to "Enemy Line" above.