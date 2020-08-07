Popcaan has just unleashed his new project Fixtape featuring French Montana, Stylo G, Masicka, Tommy Lee, and his OVO colleagues Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Dropping the project the day after Jamaican Independence Day, Popcaan has always been an artist who's stayed in touch with his roots, and he makes sure to let that show in his music. "Is not a bloodclath mixtape!!!" he wrote in his Instagram caption for the project, and honestly, it doesn't feel like one either.

What Fixtape lacks in brevity, it makes up for in precise vibe-curation. The 32-track tape is dense, for sure, but it's not lacking in any of the melodic dancehall tunes that fans have come to expect from Popcaan. Of course, two of the standout tracks on the tape are those featuring the OVO commander-in-chief himself, Drake, who offers his diverse talents on "All I Need" and on "Twits & Turn" Popcaan joins forces with PARTY.

It's been over a year since the dancehall OVO artist released his last mixtape Vanquish, which was his first longer-form offering while under his new label. Initially making a splash with Vybez Kartel, Popcaan has really managed to carve out his own space. Fixtape is a great, and large, taste test to attract a larger audience, while also keep his loyal fanbase at bay while they wait for his first full-length album under OVO.

You can stream Popcaan's mixtape Fixtape featuring Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR, French Montana, and more down below via Spotify or on other streaming platforms.