Cardi B’s new album is on the way, but it looks like fans are in store for something a little different than her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy.

While her recent release of bad bitch anthem “WAP” shows that Belcalis is still coming with the hits, in a new cover story with Elle the rapstress reveals that this next project is going to include her own Lemonade moments.

“My music is always going to make a woman feel like a bad b*tch. When you make a woman feel like she’s the baddest b*tch in the room, to me, that’s female empowerment,” she said. “But this album is going to be really different. Of course, it’s going to have my Lemonade moments, my personal relationship moments.”

Cardi is of course referencing Beyoncé’s 2016 masterpiece, which peels back the curtain on Bey’s relationship with Jay-Z and his infidelity. While Cardi and her husband Offset have been subjected to wild speculation about their relationship, the couple has also had their real ups and downs. Offset addressed that on his own solo project Father of 4, on the track “Don’t Lose Me,” during which he apologizes to Cardi for “breaking your heart, breaking our promise.”

The couple publicly split at the end of 2018 over Offset’s reported infidelity. The Migos rapper later surprised his wife by showing up onstage during her Rolling Loud festival performance to apologize. The two got back together not long after.

“I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there’s a lot of love, there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship. It’s always us against the world,” she told Elle.

Cardi seems to have saved her side of the story for this album. “If you all are so curious to know about my relationship and blah, blah, blah, I’m going to put it in the f*ckin’ music, and you can buy it, too,” she said. “I’m not going to give it to you all for free.”

In her interview with Elle, Cardi also speaks out about the death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, the Black EMT murdered by Louisville, Kentucky police earlier this year.

“What they did to her is really f*cked up. Really f*cked up,” Cardi said. “What’s the excuse? Why is the cop not in jail? Wasn’t what he did a crime? It’s a crime! And no apology. No apology. No video of the cop coming out crying, ‘I f*cked up. I don’t this. I don’t that.’ Nothing. It’s nothing. I don’t even know how her mom still holds her head up. Unbelievable.”

