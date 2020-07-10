YG is one of the most outspoken critics of Tekashi 6ix9ine there is, and needless to say, he's not exactly a huge fan of anyone who collaborates with him. In an interview with Real 92.3 LA, YG was asked how he felt about Nicki Minaj working with the rainbow-haired rapper, and unsurprisingly he didn't seem too thrilled.

"I don't know, my feelings was hurt," he replied when asked if he would work with Nicki Minaj again after she collaborated with 6ix9ine. YG has previously tapped Nicki for "Big Bank," but it appears they won't be working together again anytime soon. "I'm a real street n***a," he added, "Yeah, I'm cool." While he didn't say anything too definitive, he made it clear that he was disappointed to see someone he's previously worked with associate with 6ix9ine. Upon catching wind of what YG said, 6ix9ine chimed in on the comments of a Shade Room Instagram post. "Smh Damn Nicki u done messed up big time," he wrote.

Just recently, Nicki and 6ix9ine teamed up for their latest collaboration, "Trollz," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. In the past, YG has performed his song "Stop Snitching" in front of 6ix9ine's mugshot.

Elsewhere in his Real 92.3 LA interview, YG also shared his opinions on Kanye West, who just recently said he would be running for president. When asked if he would vote for Biden or Ye this November, he gave a big sigh and somewhat dodged the question. "Ain't he a crip too?" he asked when it was suggested voting for Biden is the only way to keep Trump out of office. YG said he believes people are "underestimating" Kanye, before adding with a smile, "I'm voting for Kanye." The discussion eventually turned to the recent revelation that Kanye has yet to file any paperwork for his run for office, prompting YG to joke, "It's all cap." YG later said if Dwayne Johnson was a candidate, he'd vote for him because "he's my childhood hero."

YG also sat down for an interview with DJ Whoo Kid to talk Nipsey Hussle's legacy, and Kodak Black apologizing after he made inappropriate comments about Lauren London. "I never meant to disrespect your queen," he wrote in an apology. "Willin to accept when I'm wrong & stand firm when I'm right," he Kodak continued. Speaking on what he thought of the apology, YG said he was disappointed Kodak made the comments to begin with, but if Nip's family accepts the apology he'll be content.

Watch both interviews with YG above.