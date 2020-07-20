The queen is expecting an heir to the throne.

On Monday, Nicki Minaj took to Instagram where she posted a picture of her growing baby bump with the caption, "#Preggers."

She also added another picture that sheds light on the emotions she's feeling about bringing a life into the world.

"Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude," she wrote. "Thank you all for the well wishes." All of these photos were shot by Alex “Grizz” Loucas.

In a photo shot by David LaChapelle, Nicki depicts the Virgin Mary.



Rumors first started to surface regarding Minaj's potential pregnancy following her collaboration with 6ix9ine. When the "Trollz" video hit the internet, the Barbz started to piece together information because they were convinced that Minaj was trying to hide her baby bump.

Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, officially exchanged vows in Oct. 2019. A month before the ceremony, Minaj revealed to her followers that she would be stepping away from the music industry to focus on having a family. Minaj foreshadowed her potential retirement and life as a mother during her 2014 Complex cover story.

"I won’t use the word 'retire' but I would use the word 'vacation'—because I don’t believe in vacations, I don’t believe in holidays. I have to put out all six of my albums, contractually," she said. "After the fifth, I’ll probably have my baby. I wonder if I’m going to be one of those women who balances my child with a career. I always said, 'When I have my baby, it’s going to be all about my baby.' I don’t want the child feeling like they don’t have all of my attention, so I always said, 'I’m going to take a little break.' But we’ll see."

Although whispers of The Pinkprint 2 are still being heard, Nicki made good on her promise of becoming a mother. The child will be the rapper's first baby and first child that she shares with Petty.

Complex has reached out to a rep for Minaj for a comment.