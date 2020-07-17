Following reports that LAPD is investigating Tory Lanez' involvement in the shooting that injured Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Megan went on Twitter Friday evening to address the currently unfolding events.

"Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own," she wrote. "It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized."

After news first surfaced that Tory was arrested on Sunday, Megan released a statement on Wednesday revealing that she had been hospitalized because she “suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me."

Shortly after Megan's statement, Twitter erupted in memes from fans and others on a witch hunt to track down the shooting culprit. Details of exactly what took place Sunday night still remain foggy, leading many to speculate that Tory was responsible. However, others made the situation into a social media comedy spectacle by way of viral memes. It's likely these same memes that Megan is referring to when addressing how this "might be funny to y’all on the internet," but in reality minimizes the trauma that she is enduring, especially as a Black woman who experienced extreme violence.

Page Six was the first outlet to report that the crime was allegedly committed by the Canadian rapper. “Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave,” a source told the publication. “There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”

TMZ later reported that Tory shot Megan twice in the foot. So far, he has only been charged with possession of a concealed weapon, reportedly due to witnesses' unwillingness to cooperate with law enforcement. It's still unclear if this was an accident, as some have speculated, or something more. TMZ additionally reported that cell phone footage of the incident exists and is being sought after by LAPD.

In response to her tweet, Megan received an outpouring of support from fans and peers. See some of their reactions below.

Complex is awaiting a response from a representative of Tory Lanez for comment.