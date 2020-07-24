Upon the release of what is supposedly his final studio album, No Pressure, Logic hopped on a livestream on Twitch to reflect on his rap career.

Prior to the release of the record, Logic announced his plans to retire from music. He revealed that the move was to focus more on his family life, also highlighting that he would be able to connect with his fans more. On his inaugural Twitch stream following the seven-figure contract he signed with the platform, he held a listening party for his fans and broke down in tears by the time the final track arrived.

"I probably won't get to go to the Grammys, 'cause they be on some fuck shit so I'm gonna give my speech now," he said. "If I was to give a speech to end all this, 'cause K-Dot will probably get the Grammy...this is my fucking speech. Thank you to the industry for shitting on me every step of the way, because you only made me stronger."

From there he went on to thank his management, his wife, and his fans. He highlighted that despite a lot of the hate he got, he was appreciative for the support in the hip-hop community. "I wanna thank Kendrick because he doesn't know how much he was there for me, and Cole, and Drake," he said, wiping tears away. "Fucking ASAP and Ferg, and Mac DeMarco, man, fucking Toro y Moi. It was such a dream for him to be on this album and record. There's too many people, man."

Wrapping up the stream for the night, Logic concluded, "I love you all, I appreciate you all."

While this isn't the last we'll be seeing of Logic, who will now stream regularly on Twitch, he did give a proper goodbye to his fans. "I bid you farewell and, as always, I'm obediently yours," he said. "I won't be on the internet for the first time in my career because it hurts me. And every time I released an album I just wanted it to be loved and this time, I don't check the internet because I finally love myself. So, thank you so much and, as always, peace, love, and positivity. I love you, I appreciate you, and I'll see you in other endeavors."