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Latina creator Ironmouse became the most subscribed Twitch streamer at the end of September, so Complex caught up with her to chat about breaking the record, VTubing, and her immune disorder.Levi Winslow
Complex asked anyone down to chat about who the most prominent streamer is while at this year's TwitchCon in San Diego, and the same name kept popping up: Kai Cenat. That must mean something.Levi Winslow
Pop Culture
Hasan Piker’s ‘Debatelords’ Was So Hilarious, Here Are The 10 Funniest Topics Streamers Argued Over
Twitch streamer HasanAbi’s first-ever, in-person live event wrapped up at TwitchCon, and from The Best Cracker to The Greatest Game Console, these are some of the silliest issues livestreamers debated on stage.Levi Winslow
Drake joined Twitch streamer Ninja for a game of Fortnite early Thursday morning and broke a record while doing it.Chris Yuscavage