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Split image. Left: Doja Cat in a sparkling orange outfit with curly blonde hair. Right: Plaqueboymax in a blue hoodie standing against a dark backdrop.
Music

Doja Cat Says She’s ‘Getting Rid Of’ Moderators Who Banned Plaqueboymax From Her Twitch Stream

Plaqueboymax recently gifted the rapper some subs before he was suddenly hit with a ban. Now, Doja is determined to make things right.

Alex Ocho89 days ago
Emiru
Pop Culture

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy Issues Public Apology to Emiru for TwitchCon Assault

“It shouldn’t have happened, and we take that very seriously.”

Trey Alston274 days ago
Agent 00 giving a massage
Pop Culture

Duke Dennis Walks Off Immediately After Catching Agent 00 Giving a Massage to Another Man

Agent 00 streamed his first hands-on massage lesson and it didn't go entirely according to plan.

Alex Ocho472 days ago
Internet personality Zack “Asmongold” Hoyt sits in his room during an October 16 YouTube video.
Pop Culture

Who’s That Twitch Streamer Who Got Banned After Talking to Hasan Piker?

One of gaming broadcaster Zack “Asmongold” Hoyt’s channels was hit with a 14-day suspension, but just who is this guy and what even happened? Complex broke it all down so things are a little bit easier to understand.

Levi Winslow647 days ago
Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker stands on the DebateLords stage at 2024's TwitchCon in California.
Pop Culture

Hasan Piker Says ‘DebateLords’ Livestream Event Went ‘Spectacularly Well’ Despite Being ‘Very Nervous’

HasanAbi’s first-ever, in-person event in front of a live audience is officially over, and it raised almost $50K for charity. Complex caught up with Twitch’s shinning political commentator to chat about his feelings on’ ‘DebateLords,’ the fundraising efforts, getting creampied, and who’s the biggest livestreamer right now.

Levi Winslow671 days ago
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Twitch streamer Sketch wears a football jersey in the first panel and records music in the second panel
Music

Streamer Sketch’s One Take Freestyle Rap Goes Viral, Gets Compared to Jack Harlow and Mac Miller

It turns out that the Texas-born Twitch streamer, known for his catchphrases like "What's up, brother," has bars.

Alex Ocho751 days ago
kai cenat is seen accepting streamer award
Life

Twitch Star Kai Cenat Temporarily ‘Banned’ From Platform

This isn't the first time award-winning Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, a record-breaking star on the platform, has been met with a temporary ban.

Trace William Cowen1195 days ago
logic
Music

Logic Thanks Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar in Emotional Livestream for His Final Album

Upon the release of what is supposedly his final studio album, 'No Pressure,' Logic did an emotional livestream on Twitch to reflect on his rap career.

Joe Price2192 days ago
twitch
Pop Culture

Twitch Is Now Blocked in China

Twitch is now facing a fate similar to YouTube and other popular services in China. As of Friday, the livestreaming platform had reportedly been blocked.

Trace William Cowen2865 days ago
Drake unhappy
Music

Drake Unfollows Ninja on IG After Claim He Used Gamer to 'Tap Into Another Source of Viewers'

Back in March, Drake effectively broke Twitch by reeling in over 600,000 people to watch him play 'Fortnite' with streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. Now it seems like that gamer bromance has come to an end.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2921 days ago
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uber car logo smith collection gado
Life

Driver Suspended by Uber and Lyft For Secretly Streaming Hundreds of Rides on Twitch

A 32-year-old St. Louis driver has streamed nearly all of the 700 rides he's given since March directly on Twitch. The streams often revealed the full names of his passengers and showed their homes and final destinations without their knowledge.

Eric Skelton2925 days ago
Drake
Music

Drake’s Record-Breaking 'Fortnite' Sesh Could Birth an In-Game “Hotline Bling” Celebration

After more than 600,000 viewers watched Drizzy play, why wouldn't they?

Marco Margaritoff3054 days ago
Sneakers

You Can Win Signed Nike Kyrie 2s By Beating Him in NBA 2K16

You can will a pair of signed Nike Kyrie 2s by beating him in NBA 2K16.

Marco Negrete3879 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

So Many People Watched Bob Ross Paint Trees That Twitch Is Keeping Him for Good

More than five million people watched Bob Ross on Twitch, so the streaming service decided to make it a regular show.

Christopher Spata3910 days ago

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