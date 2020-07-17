Although he's quickly approaching retirement, Logic has reassured fans he will always be there for them.

A day after announcing his sixth and final studio album, No Pressure, the 30-year-old Maryland artist shared a lengthy Instagram message about the next chapter in his life. He also accompanied the note with a series of family photos, including shots of his wife, Brittney Noell, and his infant son.

"Privacy with family is something that is very important to me. However my fans have been my family since this all started so I wanted to share with you a glimpse into the life I am now diving into head first," he wrote. "I would like you to meet LB as we call him, Little Bobby. And my beautiful wife, Brittney, who is an incredible mother. These two make me the happiest man in the world and it’s a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill."

He then went on to address his imminent retirement and the concerns expressed by many of his fans. Though Logic reiterated his intention to focus more on his family, he reassured his followers he wouldn't abandon them. In fact, he's convinced retirement will make him much more accessible to all his supporters.

"I know the news of retirement may be bittersweet when understanding the motives behind it. But worry not, dear listener. I will still be here for you," he added. "This will now, if anything, only allow me to focus more on not only my family. But YOU! My family reading this. Without the stress of this industry we can communicate more. Interact more, and I’m so excited for that."

Logic's No Pressure—the sequel to his 2014 debut album Under Pressure—is scheduled to drop July 24.