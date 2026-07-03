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Howard confirmed his decision during a red carpet event for 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters,' saying, "I’ve given the very best that I have as an actor."Joshua Espinoza
Tom Brady appeared on the 'Let's Go' podcast and spoke about where he stands on the topic of retirement and how his family will factor into his decision.Jose Martinez
NFL fans were left wondering if Cam Newton was contemplating retirement in light of his postgame remarks following the Panthers' loss to the Buccaneers.Jose Martinez
Meek Mill sat down with Complex News' Speedy Morman for an in-depth '360 With Speedy Morman' interview. These are the biggest takeaways from it.Joe Price