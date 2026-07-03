Retirement

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T.I.
Music

T.I.'s 'Kill the King' Might Not Be His Last Album After All

After months of claiming he was done with making albums, there's a possibility Tip might have been trolling fans.

Jaelani Turner-Williams20 days ago
J.R. Smith.
Sports

J.R. Smith Says Retirement Made Him Realize Just How Much Money He's Wasted

The former NBA player retired after winning the championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Joe Price28 days ago
Alexa Demie with dark hair in a striped dress poses against a colorful background.
Pop Culture

Alexa Demie Sets the Record Straight on Retirement Rumors: ‘What Happened to My Ability to Choose?'

The 'Euphoria' actress also looked back on her early career frustrations.

Alex Ocho47 days ago
Latto.
Music

Latto Says Postpartum Depression Made Her Announce Retirement: ‘I Kind of Underestimated It’

The Atlanta rapper recently suggested that 'Big Mama' would be her final album.

Joe Price49 days ago
LeBron James in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey dribbling a basketball on the court.
Sports

LeBron James on What's Next After Lakers Playoffs Elimination: 'I Don't Know What the Future Holds'

LeBron says he will “recalibrate” while spending time with family.

Trace William Cowen66 days ago
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Latto, with long hair in a ponytail, smiles while sitting at a table with a drink, wearing a black outfit and jewelry.
Music

Latto Says 'Big Mama' Will Be Her 'Retirement Album'

The rapper is set to release the 17-track record later this month.

Joe Price70 days ago
Derek Chisora Urged to Retire Ahead of Deontay Wilder Fight
Sports

Fabio Wardley Says Derek Chisora Should Retire After Deontay Wilder Fight

Fabio Wardley says Chisora has given 'heart and soul' to boxing — but after facing Wilder, it may be time to walk away.

Bernadette Giacomazzo106 days ago
Seth Rollins, with long dark hair and a beard, stands in a wrestling ring, wearing a black hoodie, looking intensely at the camera.
Sports

Seth Rollins Says Retirement Isn’t on His Mind: 'I’m in My Prime Right Now'

Seth Rollins addresses retirement speculation, saying injuries haven’t slowed him down and he still believes he’s in his prime.

Mark Elibert115 days ago
Floyd Mayweather
Sports

Floyd Mayweather to Come Out of Retirement, Plans Matches After Mike Tyson Fight

He's set to face off against Mike Tyson in April in an exhibition match.

Trey Alston146 days ago
Chris Paul.
Sports

Chris Paul Breaks Silence on LA Clippers Exit, Says He's Still Processing Retirement

He thinks his relationship with the team soured after giving players health advice.

Trey Alston146 days ago
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Chris Paul and Jada Crawley
Sports

Chris Paul's Wife Gives LA Clippers Two-Word Response to Retirement Tribute

"Girl, bye," she wrote, summing up Paul's final chapter with the team.

Trey Alston152 days ago
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 29: Chris Paul #3 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on prior to the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Intuit Dome on November 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Sports

Chris Paul Announces Retirement After Being Waived by Toronto Raptors: 'Filled With So Much Joy'

The future Hall of Fame point guard confirms he’s stepping away from the NBA following his release from Toronto.

Andrew White154 days ago
Bad Bunny with curly hair and sunglasses, wearing a light-colored shirt, stands in front of a backdrop with logos.
Music

Bad Bunny Lists ‘Retired’ as Word to Describe His Future

He also dreams of eating Puerto Rican street food.

Alex Ocho169 days ago
Shinsuke Nakamura May Have Accidentally Spilled About AJ Styles' WWE Retirement
Sports

Shinsuke Nakamura May Have Revealed AJ Styles’ WWE Retirement Plans

Styles will face Gunther at the Royal Rumble on January 31, with his WWE career on the line.

Bernadette Giacomazzo172 days ago
Terence Crawford Announces Boxing Retirement: 'Nothing Left to Prove'
Sports

Terence Crawford Announces Boxing Retirement: 'Nothing Else Left to Prove'

'I’ve been blessed to live out a dream,' he said, in part, about his decision to retire.

Bernadette Giacomazzo212 days ago
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NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Iggy Azalea attends N3on And Hit Boy Presents: THE CAMP - Day 2 at Fab Factory on October 14, 2025 in North Hollywood, California.
Music

Iggy Azalea Swears Off Returning to Music: 'I Don't Want to Come Back'

The former rapper retired from music and is now a crypto entrepreneur.

Jaelani Turner-Williams230 days ago
JT
Music

JT Says 'I Will Not be Doing No More Shows' at Concert

The 'City Cinderella' rapper made the announcement at Jeezy's concert over the weekend.

tara mahadevan235 days ago
Rob Gronkowski holding a sports jersey with his name and number 87, wearing a light blue cap, surrounded by people at an event.
Sports

Rob Gronkowski to Sign a One-Day Contract to Retire As a Patriot

Gronk played nine seasons with the Patriots, but played two seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Joe Price249 days ago

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