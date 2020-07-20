Following the announcement that his next album will be his last, Logic has signed a huge seven-figure deal with Twitch.

In an interview with the Verge, Logic confirmed that he will be bringing his passion for gaming to the streaming platform. "I’m not this rapper guy, man,” he explained. “I’m just a nerd. I love video games. ... I’m blessed enough to have millions of fans and followers. So it is a great partnership. I’m going to bring new eyes to their service, they’re going to bring new money to my bank account, and — I’m just kidding.”

Logic has been an active user on Twitch for around five or so years already, and in the past he's indicated that he's a huge fan of Metal Gear Solid, The Last of Us, and Bioshock among other video game franchises. He also started a YouTube gaming channel in 2016, sharing his playthroughs of games varying from Doom to Uncharted 4.

"I think it’s a powerful platform that allows me to connect with my fans in the best way possible," Logic said of his new venture with Twitch, which will see him stream exclusively to the platform. "And [it's] the safest way possible for someone in my position," he added, praising the moderation tools Twitch makes available to its streamers. "This is the place where if you want to interact with me, you’re going to do it here,” he said. “I’m going to be on Twitch, helping people after they’ve had a day of protesting or political debates, unwind and laugh and smile. And if you want to know how I feel about the world, you listen to my music."

His first livestream on Twitch will see him perform his "final" studio album No Pressure on Tuesday, July 21 at 8 p.m. ET. It remains to be seen how seriously he'll take his "retirement" from music, but his new deal with Twitch indicates that he's happy to move on to new projects. "I'm not fooling myself," he added. "I'm a musician, I'll always be one. I'm still gonna, like, rap on songs that probably won't come out.