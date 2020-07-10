Between his presidential bid and new Forbes interview, Kanye West has been the subject of controversy all week.

Now, it seems like he might not be done just yet. On Friday morning, the rapper took to Twitter to post a screenshot of his text message exchange with Charlamagne Tha God.

“Good morning brother it’s Kanye,” Ye’s text read. “May I call you?”, to which Charlamagne responded, “Peace King. Yes sir.”

Their exchange could very well be the prelude to another interview between them. In May 2018, Kanye and Charlamagne spoke in what ended up being a 2-hour conversation, where the pair discussed what Kanye called his breakthrough.

“I think I'm in a stronger place than I ever was, after the breakdown or as I like to say, the breakthrough,” he said at the beginning when Charlamagne asked how he was doing. Ye touched on his 2016 hospitalization, saying that by the end, he became inspired by a number of factors, including, “fear, stress, control, being controlled, [and] manipulation.”

Kanye also gave Kid Cudi and Eminem’s new joint single, “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady” a shout-out on Twitter: “My boys Cudi and Eminem going crazy on this.”

On the track, Eminem went after Drew Brees and addressed police brutality. "Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery/How the fuck is it that so many cops dirty," Em rapped on the song.

Charlamagne and Kanye have bonded in the past over their mutual mental health journeys. This week, it was reported that Kanye was struggling with a serious bipolar episode, which he hasn’t confirmed.