After a number of teases, Kid Cudi has delivered his highly-anticipated collaboration with Eminem, "The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady."

Combining the talents of the two rappers, the new song is the latest big-name collaboration for Cudi following his "The Scotts" with Travis Scott earlier this year.

Prior to the release of the single, Cudi announced the track via an adorable video of his daughter Vada Wamwene Mescudi. "Hi! It's Vada, I'm here to say that my daddy's new single, 'The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady,' is coming on Friday! Check it out!" The song arrives just over two months after Cudi tweeted at Eminem asking for help.

Cudi has teased that he's got a new project entitled Entergalatic on the way, but there's no word yet on whether this collab with Eminem will turn up there. Cudi is also scheduled to star in HBO's new Luca Guadagnino-directed series, We Are Who We Are, later this year.

Listen to "The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady" below.