Listen to Kanye West's Three Presidential Campaign FreestylesByTara C. Mahadevantwitter ~ instaJul 09, 2020Share This StoryImage via Getty/Gilbert CarrasquilloSign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.SubscribeRelated StoriesTMZ Reports Kanye West Is Having Bipolar Episode and His Family Is ConcernedPlanned Parenthood Responds to Kanye West Claiming It Does the 'Devil's Work' (UPDATE)Kanye West Speaks on Running for President, Says He No Longer Supports TrumpAlso WatchNewsElectionsFreestyleKanye WestPresidentsMental Healthelection-2020Share This Story