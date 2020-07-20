After putting himself in the conversation with Tupac and Biggie, Juice WRLD has now done something that only Drake and The Beatles have accomplished.

On Monday, Billboard revealed that Juice WRLD has five songs in the top 10 of its Hot 100. This makes him the third act in the charts 62-year history to occupy at least half of the space on the top 10 hits list, joining the likes of Drake and The Beatles.

These five hits are "Come & Go" with Marshmello, which debuted at no. 2, "Wishing Well," (no. 5), "Conversations," (no. 7), "Life's a Mess" with Halsey at no. 9, and "Hate the Other Side" featuring Marshmello and Polo G (no. 10). These five additions also boost Juice WRLD's total top 10 finishes to 8 which include "Lucid Dreams," "Godzilla" featuring Eminem, and "Bandit" with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Topping this week's top 10 chart for the sixth time is DaBaby's "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch. Also, Jack Harlow's "What's Poppin' (Remix)" with DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne slid in at no. 3. The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" also appears in the top 5 at no. 4.

Juice WRLD released his posthumous album, Legends Never Die, on July 10. Since then, it has been having a massive impact on the charts as it secured the biggest first-week total of any album this year.