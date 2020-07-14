50 Cent doesn’t like to mince words, especially when it comes to criticizing other rappers. During an interview with Billboard, the Queens native set his next target on Kanye West, who recently announced his intent to launch a 2020 presidential campaign.

During the interview, 50 mocks 'Ye, saying, “I'm going to contemplate running myself. I'm going to run to create a diversion for someone else.”

He then goes on to directly question Kanye’s decision to run, following a $2 million federal loan the rapper received through the Paycheck Protection Program for his Yeezy brand. "The new thing is to run to create a diversion and distract people,” 50 says. “Why would you run against someone who just gave you $2 million?"

50 is also critical of Kanye’s move to relinquish his support from Donald Trump. Rather than praising the decision, he notes that it comes at a time when West didn’t have any other choice, due to the current “climate” surrounding racial police violence. “How would you keep it without creating a storm of sh*t for yourself?" he asks.

However, 50 goes on to say that he’s learned a lot from No. 45 about never having to apologize. One may be hard-pressed to find evidence of 50 being apologetic prior to Trump’s 2016 win, but in this context he’s referring to the recent backlash he received from “angry black women” critical of his comments on Young Money Radio about exotic women. He continues to double-down on those statements, tiptoeing around the concept of reverse-racism, before ultimately deciding he no longer needs to address the situation.

“I don’t even have to address these motherf*ckers. You know what I learned from my president? I don’t have to be apologetic to anything,” he says, before joking, “It’s fake news out there.”

Later in the interview, 50 talks about Rick Ross, calling 2010's “B.M.F.” his favorite track from the rapper. "At some point, that has to play on the BMF series," he says, referring to his upcoming Starz series Black Mafia Family.

The discussion around his former rival turns to Ross' former career as a correctional officer in the mid-'90s. "He's a talented writer. I couldn't get past him being a correctional officer," 50 continues. 50 also previously criticized Meek Mill for his involvement with Ross on Young Money Radio. "I know you're sworn under oath. So circumstances where anything that's going on that's not kosher, I know you're telling. That's all that was. We're not competing. There's nothing to compete for."

Watch the entire interview here.