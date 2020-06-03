In a conversation with Trick Daddy on 99 Jamz Radio, Trina voiced her opinions on the protests against police brutality across the United States. The Miami rapper landed herself in hot water for her comments, which saw her refer to protesters as "animals" and urge Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez to start the curfew earlier.

"They need to make the curfew at 6 p.m.," Trina said when the topic came up, lamenting that 9 p.m. was too late. "Keep everybody off the street, these animals off the streets, that are running around in Miami-Dade County acting like they have escaped from a zoo. Lock them up at 5 p.m. so the streets can be nice and clean, that's how I feel."

She went on to vent her frustration with some of the property damage, explaining that a friend of hers had their business destroyed. “We can’t bring back nobody lives that has been taken away, whether it’s from the police or the hands of another civilian,” she continued. “We cannot bring them back. You cannot pump life back into them at all. I can’t bring back my little brother's life, his life was taken by the hands of a man, a black man.”

Trina accused a lot of protesters of being "fake," and that "half of y'all marching are not even caring about this man." After her comments started to circulate on Twitter, "not Trina" became a trending topic. In a response on Twitter, she seemingly doubled down on what she said.

"Some of y'all are plain fuckN ignorant and nothing nobody do will help period," Trina tweeted. "I'm at work and I'm muthafuckn ready."

She also took time to respond to some of her followers. "You should do something for the community and focus on your shit," she replied to one tweet, while in another she said she called for the police involved in George Floyd's murder to get the "death chair."

See what Twitter had to say about Trina's comments below.