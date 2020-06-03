If you post a comment on a celebrity's Instagram there's a 99+ percent chance your shit will be outright ignored by said famous person, but there's also a one-ish percent chance your poorly thought out input will be noticed and then dunked on if you set yourself up enough (see: recent examples).

There's also a very slim chance that you'll get a response consisting of a variation of "aw, thank you, that's so nice," but that doesn't seem sufficiently likely to risk putting yourself out there...at least to me (who am I though, you know). Do what you will.

On that note, a commenter on a Rihanna post got called out by the A-lister due to an expression of voter apathy that is common, but not exactly accurate.

Rihanna's two cents went up on #BlackOutTuesday, and served as a reminder that a bunch of states plus the U.S. capital were holding primaries. What states you ask? I forget...hold on, here's a schedule:

"VOTE. Ya ain’t got shit else to do man!" Rihanna's caption said. "Get yo ass off the couch and go vote!!! I don’t wanna hear another excuse!! Stop believing that your vote and voice don’t matter! This the illest way to protest...vote for the change you want!!!"

Most of the feedback was positive, but there's never been a celebrity comment section in the history of Instagram that was unanimous. One fan wrote "Voting ain't gon change shit" which evoked a response.

"Sick of hearing this!" Rihanna wrote back. "Ya know what ain't gon change shit? Not doing shit!!!!" The exchange was cataloged by the Neighborhood Talk, which is appreciated:

This is one of several extremely recent instances of celebrities imploring their followers to vote. There's probably a lot more examples, but Vogue's British version (or whatever they go by) pointed out attempts to generate awareness by Lena Waithe, Tracee Ellis Ross, Zoë Kravitz and Lizzo. If you want, feel free to read that here.