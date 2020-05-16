Last week, on Chris Brown's birthday, he and Young Thug released their joint mixtape Slime & B on SoundCloud initially, and then it eventually made its way to streaming services a few days later. Its sale numbers just came in, and the tape reportedly sold 19K units on its first week.

These aren't the numbers that either artist are used to, but several factors could account for this amount of sales. French Montana noticed the relatively low numbers for Slime & B and commented on how Chris and Thug shouldn't be worried about them.

"'I'll be dead wrong if I say something," French wrote in an Instagram comment. "But you know what! I love hris and we squashed the drama with thug and I really like this album I think it should of been promoted more !"

Young Thug did not take kindly to those comments at all, taking to his Instagram story to respond.

"We put it out on soundcloud for free for about 3 days auntie... we didnt wanna do the whole label thing, but only because he wanted to put it out on his bday, now mind your little biz," Thug posted.

He went on to say, "You saw my last album did and you most definitely saw his last album did Aunti..."

Thug finished by saying that if French makes him mad he'll "drop right now."

French Montana and Young Thug traded jabs with one another back in the end of April following French telling Complex that he could go hit-for-hit with Kendrick Lamar, which Thug deeply disagreed with. "Stupid ass n***a say he got more hits than Kendrick Lamar," Thugger said in a clip shared to social media, followed by "Fool."

After a brief back-and-forth, French later said that he squashed the beef between them while on Instagram Live with Fat Joe.

Slime & B was somewhat of a mystery prior to its drop. Young Thug and Chris Brown started hinting at something coming on their respective social media pages days before it dropped. The tape features appearances from Gunna, Lil Duke, and Hoody Baby.