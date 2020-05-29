Young Dolph goes verse for verse with Megan Thee Stallion for his new single “RNB.” Produced by Juicy J, the track also comes with an animated visualizer video you can watch above.

At the beginning of March, Dolph announced he was retiring from music to “kick it” with his son. Weeks later, the Memphis rapper returned to social media to announce his forthcoming album, writing, “My son jus told me I can't be his dad if I stop putting out music.”

On March 20, he teased that the project would hit streaming services that night. However, the album has still yet to arrive. The release will be Dolph's first full-length since 2019's Dum and Dummer with Key Glock, and his first solo release since 2018's Role Model.

Dolph has been giving a lot of effort to cultivating young talent from his city for his record label Paper Route Empire. Memphis native Glock has been the label’s “torch-bearer,” dropping his Son of a Gun mixtape last week and his Yellow Tape album in January.