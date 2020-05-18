In a close battle for the No. 1 spot between 6ix9ine's "Gooba" and Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U," the latter has come out on top.

As first revealed by the Billboard Charts account on Twitter, "Stuck With U" has debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. "Gooba," meanwhile, has debuted at No. 3. Both songs landed with a splash, but 6ix9ine's first post-prison material dominated on YouTube with over 180 million streams since it dropped while "Stuck With U" has accumulated over 40 million streams.

Figures via Billboard show how 6ix9ine failed to grab that comeback No. 1, with "Stuck With U" topping the Digital Song Sales chart with 108,000 downloads and 28.1 million U.S. streams. It's worth pointing out that streams and sales from the song will partially benefit the First Responders Children's Fund amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Gooba" landed at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart with 55.3 million U.S. streams, but garnered a comparatively low 24,000 sales.

Prior to the release of the latest chart, 6ix9ine accused Billboard of manipulating the Hot 100 charts. In an Instagram video, he showed an email purportedly sent to major labels on Thursday that showed a forecast with his song at No. 2, while "Stuck With U" sat at No. 5. He then showed a second email that predicted "Stuck With U" would be boosted to No. 1 after submitting 60,000 more units "out of nowhere."

He added, "I'll be real disappointed 'cause this is for every rapper, artist in the world. Every genre." He also claimed that "Gooba" had "double" the plays of "every artist that released a song this week."

Elsewhere on the chart, Doja Cat's "Say So" stuck around at No. 2 thanks to the recently released Nicki Minaj remix. The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" slipped from No. 3 to No. 4, while Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's "Savage" sits at No. 5.