An Indiana man who delivered pizzas to his community for nearly three decades died after a porch collapsed while he was on the job, according to WISH-TV.

William Fields of Connersville, a 45-year-old employee of Pizza King, died Saturday after being “pinned by heavy debris,” according to a release from the Connersville Police Department.

“Some [customers] would ask, ‘Who’s the driver tonight?’ And you would tell them, William — well, we called him Billy,’” Pizza King employee Wanda Reed told WISH-TV. “And they would say, ‘Okay, just tell him [to] knock on the door and come on in,’ and he would just come on in.”

Fields was pulled from the debris by the the Connersville Fire Department and Fayette County EMS Saturday night, and he was transported Reid Health-Connersville hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“When they called me and told me, I said, ‘It couldn’t be,’” Reed said, adding that Fields—whose death has been determined accidental with no ongoing investigation—has children.

“You ordered Pizza King, you almost expected William would be the guy to bring it to you,” Sgt. Clint Brown told WISH-TV. “This is a tragic reminder to all of us that we do bear responsibility for our property and we want homeowners to be responsible in that regard, to try to prevent any accidents like that in the future from happening.”