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Indiana Man Faces Arson Charges After Allegedly Castrating Himself and Setting Penis on Fire
This story is not for the squeamish.
Twitch Streamer HMBL Zay Struck by Car in Indiana While Streaming His Cross-Country Walk
The streamer was attempting to walk from Philadelphia to California.
Student Broadcaster Uses Racial Slur During Indiana Playoff Game, NAACP Demands Action
From Penn vs. Riley to viral clips and NAACP demands, how a live broadcast incident involving a racial slur sparked wider scrutiny.
Cardi B Recalls Alleged Bomb Threat That Postponed Her Indianapolis Show: ‘B*tch, I Was Scared'
The rapper returned to the same venue where police postponed her 2019 show after an "unverified threat" was reported.
7-Year-Old Indiana Girl Hospitalized After Injecting Herself With Mom’s GLP-1 Medication
The child was reportedly hospitalized after accidentally using her mother’s GLP-1 injector, a class of medications that includes Ozempic.
Thousands Call for Change After Teen Allegedly Killed by Online Predator
Police have arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of 17-year-old Hailey Buzbee as thousands sign a petition calling for legislative change.
Adult Film Star Abella Danger Weighs in on Fernando Mendoza’s NFL Future: 'So Powerful'
The adult film star shared her thoughts on Indiana’s rising quarterback and his potential future in football.
Fernando Mendoza Literally Breaks Records on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’
Fernando Mendoza appeared on ‘The Tonight Show’ and smashed eight vinyl records in a playful challenge following Indiana’s national title run.
Heisman Winner Fernando Mendoza Calls Mom ‘My Why’ While Honoring Her MS Battle
Mendoza’s undefeated 2025 season, Big Ten title, and MS charity work are rooted in lessons he says he learned from watching his mother live with multiple sclerosis.
Indiana Prison Guard Charged With Smuggling Drugs Using Condoms and Cheese
An Indiana corrections officer has been arrested after allegedly smuggling drugs into a prison using condoms and cheese for her inmate boyfriend.
Indiana DoorDash Driver Arrested After Allegedly Pepper Spraying Customer’s Food
The alleged victim says his wife began coughing, gasping, and vomiting after taking a few bites.
Shocking Video Shows Woman in Active Labor Kicked Out of Hospital, Later Gives Birth on Side of Road
Mercedes Wells was discharged from an Indiana hospital despite knowing she was about to give birth.
Indiana Man Faces Manslaughter Charge After Shooting Cleaner Who Entered Wrong House
Curt Andersen, 62, claims the shooting was self defense.
Sophie Cunningham Jokes About Her Photo With Sydney Sweeney: 'One of Us Forgot Our T*ts at Home'
The two bumped into each other at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship in Avondale, Arizona.
Indiana Fever Star Lexie Hull Shares What She Really Thought About DeWanna Bonner's Unexpected Exit
Lexie Hull is getting real about how DeWanna Bonner exiting the Fever may have affected the team.
Mark Sanchez Facing Felony Battery Charge Following Stabbing Incident
The charges carry a sentence of one to six years in prison.
Mark Sanchez Charged With Battery as More Details Emerge in Stabbing Incident
A 69-year-old man allegedly stabbed Sanchez in self defense.
Mark Sanchez Is Married to Actress Wife Perry Mattfeld of 'Shameless'
NFL analyst and former quarterback Mark Sanchez, who was injured and arrested in Indiana, has an actress wife.