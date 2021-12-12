A Michigan man has been sentenced to life in prison after putting a fatal dose of heroin in his wife’s cereal.

Jason Harris was convicted of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder, and delivery of a controlled substance causing death in November, for the death of his wife, Christina in September 2014, Fox 2 Detroit reports.

“I agree completely with their verdict,” Genesee Circuit Court Judge David J. Newblatt said. “You are guilty. You did this. You are a murderer. You are a liar. I want to make that very clear. The jury saw through your lies and I see through your lies.”

Harris cashed in on Christina’s $120,000 life insurance policy following her death. He had also been speaking with other women before and after Christina died, and one woman even moved into their home two weeks after Christina’s overdose.

Christina’s death was initially thought to be an overdose by a medical examiner, but upon further inspection, her death revealed her husband’s murder plot. On Sept. 28, 2014, Harris fed his wife a bowl of cereal with heroin in it and she had trouble holding her spoon in her hand. The couple then went to sleep.

Harris told authorities that he let his wife sleep the next morning and took his kids. When he didn’t hear from her, he had a neighbor check on Christina, who found her dead. Her family couldn’t make sense of the situation since they knew she didn’t use drugs.

To prove whether or not she did use drugs, investigators took a sample of her breast milk, which tested negative for any controlled substances. It was also the first time breast milk was used in a criminal trial in Michigan. In 2019, the cause of death was changed to homicide.