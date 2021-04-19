Former Bad Boy Records signee Black Rob passed away at 51 last week, and now the label’s founder Sean “Diddy” Combs has shared a tribute to the late rapper.

“Rest in power King @therealblackrob,” Diddy wrote alongside a picture of the two of them together. “As I listen to your records today there’s one thing that they all have in common! You have made millions of people all over the world feel good and dance! You are one of a kind! GOD BLESS! Love. You will be truly missed!!!!”

Black Rob’s relationship with Bad Boy Records kicked off midway through the ’90s. He went on to appear on a number of songs alongside the likes of Diddy and Mase before delivering his debut studio album with the label in 2000.

Rob’s death was confirmed on Saturday, April 17 by entertainment manager Kal Dawson.

Earlier this month, Rob shared his condolences upon learning of the passing of DMX. It was later revealed by fellow rapper and friend Mark Curry that Rob was in hospital on dialysis, and at one point it was suggested that Diddy got in touch to help. A GoFundMe campaign was set up to “help [Rob] find a home, pay for medical help & stability during these trying times,” and so far has raised $30,000 of its $50,000 goal. A second fundraiser is gathering donations “for his funeral service, family, and other expenses”; that one has $3,400 of its $20,000 goal.

Fans and friends flocked to pay their respects to Black Rob following the announcement of his death.