Jay Z’s cousin Briant Biggs allegedly scammed a company that invested in Roc Nation’s video game subsidiary Unanimous Games.

As the Daily News writes, Blueprint Capital Holdings claims Biggs was part of a team that was raising $1.5 million for Unanimous Games, reportedly saying he was going to “bridge the gap” between eSports and the entertainment industry. As Blueprint president Ryan Collision puts it, he was told Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, and Jay Park would participate, adding that he invested $250,000 in March 2018.

The company reportedly said it would repay the money plus interest to Blueprint, at the very least, in March 2021, but Collision claims in the Manhattan Federal Court filing that it never happened. Unanimous also failed to respond to requests for tax returns and other financials, according to the filing, as Briggs was offered more time to make the return.

The suit claims Biggs was expecting a $5 million investment in July, which he told Blueprint about, and would pay the company back. Biggs eventually shared some financials, which allegedly showed he paid himself thousands from Unanimous Games in 2019 and 2020. The suit also alleges that Unanimous did not reach an agreement with Roc Nation until after the first Collision meeting.

“Notably, Unanimous Games did not provide any tax returns, income statements, general ledgers, profit and loss statements, or any documents relating to the alleged $5,000,000.00 investment,” the suit says.

Biggs, Unanimous Games, and Roc Nation are now being accused of fraud and breach of contract.

Complex has reached out to a rep for Roc Nation for comment.

Years back, it was reported that Jay-Z sent Biggs to Nigeria to scope out some rising talent for Roc, and Hov has written about his cousin on numerous occasions.

Jay, too, has been involved in some recent suits—specifically, he’s suing famed photographer Jonathan Mannion over “exploiting” his name without consent in different merchandise items.