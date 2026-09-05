Three Novice Hikers Rescued From Mount Shasta After Trusting AI to Plan Trip

Three men from Roseville, California found themselves stranded overnight on Mount Shasta after using Google's Gemini AI to plan their route and packing list, a misjudgment the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office called a "critical misstep."

The novice climbers made base camp at 8,400 feet on Aug. 30 before setting out at 3 a.m. the next day with daypacks for the summit, filled with what Gemini recommended they bring. The group reached the top at 7 p.m. Sunday, five hours past the recommended noon turnaround, then began descending in the dark, according to ABC News.

About an hour into the descent, one hiker fell and injured his knee. The group called sheriff's dispatch for directions but ultimately wandered off-route into the steep Mud Creek Canyon drainage, where they were forced to bivouac for the night with little to no shelter.

Their cell phones died during the descent, leaving the men without GPS navigation or the ability to call for help. US Forest Service Climbing Rangers reached them Monday morning (Sept. 1), provided medical aid, and escorted all three back to the trailhead without further incident.

After the rescue, one of the men told a deputy the group had leaned heavily on Gemini throughout the planning process. The AI reportedly estimated an eight-hour ascent; the actual trip ran roughly sixteen hours.