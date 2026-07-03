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Utah Serial Killer Arrested After 3 Women Found Dead on Hiking Trail
Life

Suspect Arrested After 3 Women Found Dead Near Utah Hiking Trail

Authorities arrested a 22-year-old Iowa man after three women were found dead near a hiking trail and residence in Wayne County, Utah.

Bernadette Giacomazzo134 days ago
Snowy mountains are pictured in California
Life

Stranded Teen Hikers Thought They Were ‘Going to Die’ Before Being Rescued in Extreme California Snow

The heavy snow in the region caused reduced visibility on the trail, law enforcement said. The two teens received medical attention upon being rescued.

Trace William Cowen1229 days ago
Dime and Merrell 1TRL collab
Sneakers

Montreal's Dime Reveals New Collaboration With Merrell 1TRL

Montreal skateboarding apparel company Dime and Merrell 1TRL, an outdoor footwear brand, are teaming up to release a new edition of Merrell’s signature Moabs.

Louis Pavlakos1282 days ago
Mount Vesuvius
Life

U.S. Tourist Falls Into Crater of Mount Vesuvius After Trying to Take Selfie and Losing Phone

A 23-year-old U.S. tourist from Baltimore was rescued after he fell into the crater of Mount Vesuvius, the volcano in Italy that destroyed Pompeii.

Brad Callas1466 days ago
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hiker shares video of scary avalanche coming his way
Life

Hiker Captures Dramatic Footage of Encounter With Avalanche in Kyrgyzstan: 'Happy to Be Alive'

A hiker named Harry Shimmin shared video of his near-death experience with an ice avalanche during a guided tour in Kyrgyzstan with nine others.

Jose Martinez1467 days ago
Poster for Oscar Hernandez in Los Angeles
Life

Missing Hiker Found Dead With Dog Waiting By His Side in Los Angeles Park

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was first reported missing on March 16 before his body was discovered in Griffith Park with his dog on Thursday.

Brenton Blanchet1567 days ago
Stock photo of the mountains of Wakayama in Japan.
Life

Hiker Lost for 24 Hours Didn't Respond to Rescuers' Calls Because It Was Unknown Number

A person who got lost for 24 hours while on a hike in Colorado ignored calls from rescuers trying to locate them because they didn’t recognize the phone number.

Jose Martinez1726 days ago
A forest that was killed by the intense heat of the Creek Fire
Life

California Authorities Revealed Cause of Death of Family on Hiking Trail

Mariposa County officials says investigators determined the Jonathan Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, and their one-year-old daughter died of hyperthermia.

Joshua Espinoza1729 days ago
A memorial for Gabby Petito is shown.
Life

Man Mistaken for Brian Laundrie Says U.S. Marshals Burst Into His Hotel Room With Guns Drawn

As Brian Laundrie is believed to still be at large, everyone from official authorities to everyday citizens have joined in on the nationwide hunt.

Trace William Cowen1732 days ago
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Outdoor and Hiking Sneakers
Sneakers

The Outdoor Trend Has Hit Sneakers, but Where Did It Come From?

We explore the history of the hiking trend in sneakers and how it has inspired recent shoes like Union x Air Jordan 4, Salehe Bembury's New Balances, &amp; more.

Riley Jones1751 days ago
Fire consumes forests in the Pine Flat area as the Windy Fire continues to spread.
Life

Hiker Charged With Starting Massive California Wildfire After Trying to Boil Water Containing Bear Urine to Drink

A woman has been charged with sparking the recent Fawn Fire in California after telling authorities she tried to boil water containing bear urine.

Jose Martinez1753 days ago
hwr-trailer
Music

Hiking With Rappers | Trailer

When you think hiking you think of a mellow workout in a serene landscape, but when you go hiking with rappers, expect the unexpected! On season 1 of Complex’s

Jordan Rose1761 days ago
Grizzly Bear
Life

Hiker Mauled By Grizzly Bear In Yellowstone National Park

A hiker in Yellowstone was mauled by a grizzly bear he encountered on his journey. He sustained "significant injuries" from the attack but managed to hike out.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1875 days ago

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