Life

Chipotle Margaritas Are Making Their Return With 'Summon the Spirits' Tour, and They'll Only Cost $6

The beloved concoction's return begins in Denver this coming weekend.

A pair of hands with rings and long nails hover over a glowing crystal ball containing a margarita. Surrounding candles and a chips bag.
Image via Chipotle

Chain restaurant marg enthusiasts have cause for celebration, as Chipotle has announced the return of its oft-requested margarita.

There is a slight catch, however, as the drink, which carries a decidedly approachable price point of just $6, is set to “rise again” at select locations as part of what Chipotle reps have dubbed the “Summon the Spirits Tour.”

First up is Denver on Oct. 2 and 3, a fitting locale given that Chipotle was founded in the city back in 1993. The pop-up tour continues from there with scheduled stops in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New Orleans. Naturally, this all leads into the chain’s Halloween-themed Boorito festivities.

“Fans never stopped talking about our margaritas after they left the menu, so Halloween felt like the perfect time to revive a Chipotle classic,” Stephanie Perdue, Chipotle’s Senior VP of Brand Marketing, said in a statement shared on Monday (Sept. 28). “For five weekends, we're giving fans the chance to rediscover the iconic Chipotle Margarita, made with just five real ingredients and the same simplicity we bring to our food.”

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