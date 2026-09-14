Taco Bell’s Kevin Hart Golf Tournament Could Bring Back a Discontinued Menu Item

The winning foursome will claim purple championship jackets and help choose a discontinued Taco Bell menu item to return nationwide for a limited run in 2027.

Golfers 21 and older can qualify through Topgolf’s Shot Shuffle or enter online for free through Sept. 27, with 100 semifinalists submitting bios and videos before Taco Bell selects the final nine.

Taco Bell will give nine fans the chance to join Kevin Hart, celebrities, pro athletes, and creators at its first nine-hole Live Más Open in Laguna Beach on Nov. 2.

Taco Bell is offering nine fans the chance to tee it up in a golf tournament hosted by Kevin Hart—and one of them could help bring a discontinued menu item back from the dead. Per an official company announcement, the chain is launching its first-ever Live Más Open, a nine-hole golf tournament hosted by Hart at The Ranch at Laguna Beach on Nov. 2. The 36-player field will combine celebrities, professional athletes, creators, and nine everyday golfers who qualify through Topgolf. And Taco Bell isn't exactly chasing Augusta National vibes: the tournament will include unconventional challenges, a live draft, exclusive food and even an on-course drive-thru.

“I love golf, I love Taco Bell, what could be better than bringing them together for a day of competition and fun,” Hart said. “The tournament is going to be a good time—bring your swag, bring your swing, bring some personality and let’s play.” Fans have until Sept. 27 to chase one of the nine spots. Golfers 21 and older can play Shot Shuffle at participating Topgolf locations, with anyone scoring at least 200 points becoming eligible to enter a sweepstakes. Taco Bell is also offering a free online entry method, meaning a killer golf swing—or even a trip to Topgolf—isn't technically required to get into the running. From there, 100 candidates will receive a one-month Topgolf Platinum Club Membership and an invitation to submit a player bio and video. Taco Bell will whittle that group down to nine winners, who will travel to Laguna Beach and enter a live draft. Each qualifying fan will ultimately join a foursome consisting of one celebrity, one professional athlete, and one creator. Then things get very Taco Bell.