TikTok Influencer DreamDoll Bri Dead at 21 After ‘Targeted’ Shooting in Florida

TikTok influencer DreamDoll Bri died Sunday morning (July 5) in a drive-by shooting. She was 21. Brianna Johnson, known online as DreamDoll Bri and ItGirlBri, was one of three people inside the Lamborghini SUV when a vehicle followed them and opened fire on Sunshine Boulevard in Miramar, Florida around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, according to CBS News Miami. Johnson and two other men in the vehicle had spent the earlier part of the night at an Airbnb party nearby. After leaving, the group stopped at a Shell gas station where a fight broke out. Shortly after, a white BMW allegedly pulled up and struck the Lamborghini with multiple rounds. It is unclear if the fight and the shooting were correlated. The SUV traveled roughly a block before running through a stop sign and crashing into a residence off Southwest 27th Street, captured on a Ring doorbell camera that later circulated on social media. No one inside the home was injured.

Paramedics rushed all three shooting victims to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood in critical condition, per WSVN 7 News. Johnson did not survive her injuries. Miramar police officially confirmed her death in a statement. Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss called it a "chaotic scene" and said the Lamborghini was deliberately targeted. "Certainly they targeted this particular car for some reason. We're trying to figure out why," Moss said. He also noted that ShotSpotter data captured rapid gunfire. Detectives are searching for the shooter’s BMW, described in radio transmissions as a dark pink or white four-door model traveling southbound. Investigators have been unable to identify a suspect. Broward County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information, reachable at 954-493-TIPS. Neighbors described the shooting as jarring. "We've never experienced anything like that. Anyone here pretty much knows each other, so it's a pretty tight-knit neighborhood," one resident said.