Former Nashville Officer Arrested for Allegedly Filming OnlyFans Video While on Duty

A former Metro Nashville police officer was arrested on two counts of felony misconduct after he allegedly starred in an explicit OnlyFans video while on duty.

According to a press release from the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers arrested Sean Herman at his home following an investigation into a video showing him involved in a sexual act. Detectives determined that the video was recorded in April in a warehouse parking lot, a location Herman was assigned while on duty as a patrol officer.

Herman was fired from his job last month after the video circulated, showing him wearing his uniform and initiating a fake traffic stop to grope a woman's exposed chest in the scene.

He had been with the MNPD for three years before getting fired.

According to NewsChannel 5 Investigates, it was Herman's idea to do the sex stunt. The former officer was on a "Last Chance" agreement at the time of his termination due to prior infractions involving other officers.

"Chief (John) Drake directed that the investigation continue after Herman was fired, resulting in his indictment. A criminal court judge set Herman's bond at $3,000," MNPD said in their statement.

Police misconduct is nothing new. Earlier this week, a former Mississippi officer was sentenced to one year in prison after forcing a detainee to lick his own urine off a jail cell floor.