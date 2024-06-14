A British man is planning to sue Apple after he thought text messages he sent to sex workers had been deleted on his iPhone.
The Telegraph reports that the man's wife ended up finding the messages, and they subsequently got divorced. He has claimed that the tech company isn’t transparent about the fact that deleting messages on one device doesn’t mean they are deleted on other Apple devices.
“If you are told a message is deleted, you are entitled to believe it’s deleted,” he told the Times. “My thoughts are if I had been able to talk to her rationally and she had not had such a brutal realisation of it, I might still be married.”
The unidentified man, who is reportedly middle-aged, is seeking over £5 million ($6.34 million) from Apple—the same amount that was taken from him in the divorce and legal costs.
He told Times that he sought out sex workers when he was married and would reach out to them via the iMessage app on his iPhone. He would then delete the texts, but didn’t realize they hadn’t been deleted on the family’s iMac.
“In my opinion it’s all because Apple told me my messages were deleted when they weren’t,” he continued. “If the message had said, ‘These messages are deleted on this device’, that would have been a clue, or ‘These messages are deleted on this device only’ that would have been even better.”