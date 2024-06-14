A YouTuber was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a video in which fireworks were shot at a moving Lamborghini from a helicopter.
Suk Min Choi, who goes by Alex Choi, has been charged with causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. If convicted, Choi faces up to 10 years in prison.
The video, titled "Destroying a Lamborghini with Fireworks," was allegedly filmed without the required permits on the El Mirage Dry Lakebed in California, as reported by the Associated Press. Two women are seen inside a helicopter when Choi presses a "fire missiles" button leading to fireworks being shot from the chopper at a Lamborghini.
A behind-the-scenes portion shows Choi indicating he coordinated the video, which also credits him as the director. The complaint mentions a scene where the 24-year-old is standing next to the helicopter while holding what appears to be a firework.
It is believed that the fireworks were bought in Nevada, since they're illegal to purchase in California.
Choi appeared in court on Thursday, where he was released after posting a $50,000 bond, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Justice. He is scheduled to be arraigned on July 2.