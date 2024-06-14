A YouTuber was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a video in which fireworks were shot at a moving Lamborghini from a helicopter.

Suk Min Choi, who goes by Alex Choi, has been charged with causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. If convicted, Choi faces up to 10 years in prison.

The video, titled "Destroying a Lamborghini with Fireworks," was allegedly filmed without the required permits on the El Mirage Dry Lakebed in California, as reported by the Associated Press. Two women are seen inside a helicopter when Choi presses a "fire missiles" button leading to fireworks being shot from the chopper at a Lamborghini.