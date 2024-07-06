Joe Biden Says He's Not Backing Out of 2024 Presidential Race: 'I Am Running and Going to Win Again'

President Joe Biden has clarified that he's not backing out of the presidential race despite a mediocre debate with Donald Trump.
On Friday, President Biden held a campaign rally in Wisconsin, announcing he is still the Democratic candidate for the 2024 election in November. Biden knows he didn't have a great outing at the debate, but he reassured his fans that he's not calling it quits and will win the presidency once again.
"You probably heard that I had a little debate last week. Can't say it is my best performance, but ever since then, there's been a lot of speculation: 'What's Joe going to do? Is he going to stay in the race? Is he going to drop out, what's he going to do?' Well, here's my answer. I am running and gonna win again," Biden said.
He repeated that same sentiment on his official X account, where he tweeted: “Let me say this as clearly as I can: I’m the sitting President of the United States. I’m the nominee of the Democratic party. I’m staying in the race.”
Biden and Trump had everyone talking about their presidential debate last month, which saw the two candidates going back and forth about a myriad of topics, including, probably least important, their golf game. Shortly after, Schoolboy Q took to social media to explain that he couldn't believe what had transpired. According to the TDE rapper, both men are lying about their skills.
“THey talking bout golf im crying braH biden ain’t no 6 Handicap dawg. trump definitely cHeated during tHe club cHampionsHip,” Q tweeted. “This shit Hilarious.”
Earlier this week, Biden made headlines for reportedly telling Democratic governors that his plan for events moving forward is to not have any work meeting past 8 p.m. so he can get more sleep.