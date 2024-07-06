Joe Biden Says He's Not Backing Out of 2024 Presidential Race: 'I Am Running and Going to Win Again'

President Joe Biden has clarified that he's not backing out of the presidential race despite a mediocre debate with Donald Trump .

On Friday, President Biden held a campaign rally in Wisconsin, announcing he is still the Democratic candidate for the 2024 election in November. Biden knows he didn't have a great outing at the debate, but he reassured his fans that he's not calling it quits and will win the presidency once again.

"You probably heard that I had a little debate last week. Can't say it is my best performance, but ever since then, there's been a lot of speculation: 'What's Joe going to do? Is he going to stay in the race? Is he going to drop out, what's he going to do?' Well, here's my answer. I am running and gonna win again," Biden said.