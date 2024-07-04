Kamala Harris ‘Coconut Tree’ Memes and More Soundbites Go Viral Amid Calls for Biden to Bow Out of Race

Some Democrats are looking toward the next person in the line of succession after President Joe Biden's lackluster performance at last week's debate.

Jul 04, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris laughing while speaking at an event, with two American flags in the background. She is wearing a dark blazer and a light top
Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images
Vice President Kamala Harris laughing while speaking at an event, with two American flags in the background. She is wearing a dark blazer and a light top
Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images

After President Joe Biden’s less-than-stellar performance at his most recent debate last Thursday, all eyes are on Vice President Kamala Harris—and the memes she's spawned.

With intensifying speculation on whether 81-year-old President Biden can salvage his bid for re-election against former President Donald Trump, 78, the internet has decided to fixate on memes of VP Harris, 59.

Soundbites of the Vice President’s past quirky statements have been recirculating online. Remarks about falling out of a coconut tree, an off-key rendition of “Wheels on the Bus,” and plenty of other memes have been finding new life on social media while some Democrats demand that Biden drop out of the race and others ruminate on the discouraging political landscape.

Here are some of the best Kamala Harris memes going around:

Kamala says this one time at a debate and she wins EASILY pic.twitter.com/8INJV5pkZk

— Ambi (@JerseyShade) July 2, 2024
Twitter: @JerseyShade

Coined during the 16 year reign of President Kamala, a “Coconut Republic” is a democracy that exists within the context of all in which it lives and all that came before it

— Adso Of Belk 🧃 (@AdsoOfBelk) July 2, 2024
Twitter: @AdsoOfBelk

Did you fall out of the coconut tree and smack your little head on the context of all in which you live and what came before you? pic.twitter.com/3a9kGhgPSz

— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) July 3, 2024
Twitter: @TomZohar

Coconut tree summer pic.twitter.com/6w1wLpkbNX

— Chi Ossé (@OsseChi) July 3, 2024
Twitter: @OsseChi

pic.twitter.com/xJPkuPc69o

— soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) July 3, 2024
Twitter: @MNateShyamalan

Kamala seeing the CNN polls this morning pic.twitter.com/5Tvy8zmF3L

— Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) July 2, 2024
Twitter: @ArmandDoma

Empress Kamala ascending her throne pic.twitter.com/FanvRHSLOH

— Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) July 2, 2024
Twitter: @ArmandDoma

Kamala does a great Jewish mother impression pic.twitter.com/BmWTcRqrR9

— Dr. Ben Braddock (@GraduatedBen) July 2, 2024
Twitter: @GraduatedBen

why did I stay up till 3am making a von dutch brat coconut tree edit featuring kamala harris and why can’t I stop watching it on repeat pic.twitter.com/hqcmerD1Pb

— ryan (@ryanlong03) July 3, 2024
Twitter: @ryanlong03

Four straight minutes of “what can be, unburdened by what has been.” It’s incredible. I had no idea she used it this much. pic.twitter.com/TClfC1EyH6

— John Cooper (@thejcoop) June 29, 2024
Twitter: @thejcoop

Nothing will ever top the coconut tree, but this is my second-favorite Kamala video. pic.twitter.com/b0zdWfv7gm

— Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) July 3, 2024
Twitter: @LouisPeitzman
2024 ElectionsJoe BidenElection 2024ElectionsBest MemesMemesPresidential DebatePresidentsVice-President-UsaKamala-HarrisElection

Latest in Life