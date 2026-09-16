Battle of Jollof 2026 Captures Energy of the Diaspora

The spirit of the African diaspora was in full force during the 2026 Battle of Jollof in New York City over the weekend.

On Saturday (September 12), the three-country jollof rice competition and basketball game between Team Ghana and Team Nigeria was held at Major R. Owens Center in Brooklyn, New York, with performers and guests including Wale, Tobe Nwigwe, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Angela Yee, Guapdad4000, Saddiq Bey, and more.