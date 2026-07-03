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Marlon Wayans in a white athletic shirt speaks intensely to another person in a dimly lit indoor setting.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox Star in Trailer for Jordan Peele-Produced 'HIM'

Tyriq is following up his turn in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' with a Peele-produced project.

Trace William Cowen345 days ago
Music

Guapdad 4000 Says He Got So High With Wiz Khalifa That He Forgot His Childhood Memories

The rappers said the incident went down during a recording session that yielded four to five unreleased tracks.

Joshua Espinoza876 days ago
Guap's new video for single "Hoe"
Music

Guap Drops Self-Titled EP and Shares Video for "Hoe"

Nearly three months after officially changing his name from Guapdad 4000 to Guap, the Oakland rapper returns with his new self-titled EP, 'Guap.'

Brad Callas1463 days ago
Guap "Black Iverson" music video
Music

Guapdad 4000 Changes His Name to Guap, Shares Video for New Single "Black Iverson"

Fresh off touring with Wale, Guapdad 4000, who has announced that he is now going by Guap, returns with the music video for his new single "Black Iverson."

Brad Callas1540 days ago
Cover art for The Cool Kids new album
Music

The Cool Kids Share New Album ‘Before Sh*t Got Weird’ f/ J.I.D, Chance the Rapper, 6lack, Larry June, and More

The Cool Kids have dropped 'Before Sh*t Got Weird,' the first episode of their triple album which will also see two solo full-lengths from the rappers.

tara mahadevan1596 days ago
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guap4000 ruthless single stream
Music

Guapdad 4000 Releases New Track "Ruthless"

Guapdad 4000 continues his hot streak of song releases by dropping his latest single "Ruthless" as he continues to perform alongside Wale on tour.

Jordan Rose1610 days ago
New music video for Guapdad 4000 single "I Need Bands"
Music

Guapdad 4000 Shares “I Need Bands” and "Fearless" With Valentino Khan

The Oakland rapper, a.k.a. the Versace Velociraptor, the Freeband Phoenix, and the Rick Owens Renaissance Man, dropped his latest single “I Need Bands."

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1638 days ago
Bri Steves 'TBH'
Music

Bri Steves Releases New Project 'TBH' f/ Guapdad 4000, Symba, and Poundside Pop

Philadelphia rapper and singer Bri Steves has released her new project 'TBH.' The nine-track album includes features from Guapdad 4000, among others.

Brad Callas1813 days ago
guapdad
Music

Listen to Deluxe Edition of Guapdad 4000 and !llmind's '1176' f/ "How Many (Remix)" With Rick Ross

Guapdad 4000 and !llmind have shared the deluxe version of their joint album '1176,' which includes six new songs and a remix of “How Many” with Rick Ross.

tara mahadevan1862 days ago
88rising Asia Rising Together
Music

Livestream 88rising's Benefit Concert 'Asia Rising Together'

The event is going down in the final week of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It'll feature artists like RZA, Guapdad 4000, and more.

Joshua Espinoza1878 days ago
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The cover for Eryn Martin's EP Still Ballin'
Music

Eryn Martin Drops Claymation Video for "Ball Remix" f/ Guapdad 4000

The Brampton artist has shared five remixes of her 2019 track "Ball," each playing with a different genre. She has also shared a remix featuring Guapdad 4000.

Sydney Brasil1906 days ago
guap
Music

Guapdad 4000 and !llmind Connect for New Album '1176' f/ Buddy, P-Lo, and More

Guapdad 4000 and producer !llmind have joined forces to deliver their new album '1176' with guest appearances from rappers Buddy, P-Lo, and more.

Jordan Rose1947 days ago
guapdad 4000
Music

Watch the Video for Guapdad 4000's New Song "She Wanna" f/ P-Lo

As he prepares to release his collaborative album with !llmind, '1176,' Guapdad 4000 unleashes creative visuals to go with his new single "She Wanna."

Jordan Rose1955 days ago
guapdad
Music

Guapdad 4000 and !llmind Announce Collaborative Album, Share "How Many" Video

Guapdad 4000 and !llmind have teamed-up for an album entitled '1176​​​​'​​​, and to coincide with the announcement they’ve shared the video for “How Many."

Joe Price1981 days ago
Too $hort ft. Guapdad 4000 & Rayven Justice OAKLANDISH (Official Music Video)
Music

Watch Too Short's New Video for "Oaklandish" f/ Guapdad 4000 and Rayven Justice

The video is off Too Short and E-40's 'Ain't Gone Do It / Terms & Conditions.'

Xavier Hamilton2032 days ago
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