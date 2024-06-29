Arizona Iced Tea Founder Won't Raise 99-Cent Price: 'Maybe It's My Little Way to Give Back'

Just because other drink companies are raising their prices doesn't mean Arizona Beverages will.

The brand's chairman and co-founder, Don Vultaggio, was a recent guest on TODAY, where he shared the low-cost intention behind Arizona, which launched in 1992. Even back then, a can of the drink–which currently ranges in flavors like Green Tea, Mucho Mango, and Arnold Palmer–was just one cent under a dollar.

Rather than adjust to the times when skyrocketing inflation has families contemplating eating cereal for dinner, Vultaggio has simply trimmed down on the extra production expenses.

"People say, 'How do you do that?' We make it faster. We ship it better. We ship it closer. The cans are thinner,” he told TODAY's Savannah Sellers around the 1-minute mark of the video below.

But whereas Arizona's competitors have heightened the cost of their drinks, Vultaggio refuses, saying that raised prices won't happen "in the foreseeable future" and that the company plans to "fight as hard as we can for consumers."

“We’re successful. We’re debt-free. We own everything. Why? Why have people who are having a hard time paying their rent have to pay more for our drink?” he said. “Maybe it’s my little way to give back.”