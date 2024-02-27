Kellogg's Millionaire CEO Dragged for Saying Poor Families Should Eat Cereal for Dinner to Save Money

Kellogg's CEO, Gary Pilnick, is getting dragged online after promoting his company's incredibly tone-deaf campaign aimed at struggling families.

Last week, Pilnick was a guest on the CNBC talk show Squawk on the Street when Carl Quintanilla asked him about Kellogg's "cereal for dinner" advertising. Kellogg's, which owns popular cereals like Corn Flakes, Fruit Loops, Raisin Bran, and Frosted Flakes, began its "Cereal for Dinner" campaign in 2022 with the slogan "give chicken the night off."

“The cereal category has always been quite affordable, and it tends to be a great destination when consumers are under pressure,” Pilnick responded in the video below. “If you think about the cost of cereal for a family versus what they might otherwise do, that’s going to be much more affordable.”