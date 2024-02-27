Kellogg's Millionaire CEO Dragged for Saying Poor Families Should Eat Cereal for Dinner to Save Money

People are criticizing CEO Gary Pilnick after he promoted the company's tone-deaf campaign on CNBC.

Feb 27, 2024
Getty Images
Getty Images

Kellogg's CEO, Gary Pilnick, is getting dragged online after promoting his company's incredibly tone-deaf campaign aimed at struggling families.

Last week, Pilnick was a guest on the CNBC talk show Squawk on the Street when Carl Quintanilla asked him about Kellogg's "cereal for dinner" advertising. Kellogg's, which owns popular cereals like Corn Flakes, Fruit Loops, Raisin Bran, and Frosted Flakes, began its "Cereal for Dinner" campaign in 2022 with the slogan "give chicken the night off."

“The cereal category has always been quite affordable, and it tends to be a great destination when consumers are under pressure,” Pilnick responded in the video below. “If you think about the cost of cereal for a family versus what they might otherwise do, that’s going to be much more affordable.”

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

When asked if this campaign might "land the wrong way" with consumers, Pilnick dismissed the idea.

"We don't think so. In fact, it’s landing really well right now," he replied. "Cereal for dinner is something that is probably more on trend now, and we would expect [it] to continue as that consumer is under pressure."

Pilnick, who is himself a millionaire, clearly is not in touch with many "consumers under pressure" because his comments absolutely landed the wrong way.

"i wonder if he thinks cereal is a nutritious enough dinner for his own family?" one X user wrote, sharing a screenshot showing that Pilnick makes more than $4 million annually in his position.

Summarized content: A tweet asking if Gary Pilnick&#x27;s salary is nutritious enough, showing an analysis of his compensation at Kellogg Co totaling over $8.02M
X

Meanwhile average food-at-home prices were five percent higher in 2023 than 2022, per the USDA. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, food prices have steadily increased, though frequently as a result of greedy executives rather than actual increases in production costs —a phenomenon called "greedflation." The Wall Street Journal recently shared a study showing that families are currently spending more than ten percent of their income on groceries.

People across social media platforms reacted to Pilnick's comments, some pointing out the hypocrisy considering his wealth, others noting the impact of inflation on food costs, and some criticizing the unhealthiness of eating cereal regularly in place of dinner.

"This fool [is] making four million bucks a year. You think he's feeding his kids cereal for dinner?" said one TikTok user. Check out their response and others below.

@5149jamesli

Kellogg’s CEO says we should all eat cereal for dinner to save money 🤡

♬ News / Truth Investigation / Investigation / Suspicion / Consideration(1013150) - A.TARUI

A Kellogg&#x27;s CEO appears on a news segment discussing food prices amidst various stock market graphics
X
CEO in a suit on a news segment in grocery aisle discussing cereal for dinner to save money
X

Twitter: @ThatOneMate55

Twitter: @dannywontmiss

@kelloggscerealus

Cereal for dinner is for special occasions…like days of the week that end in “Y”

♬ original sound - KelloggscerealUS
CerealKelloggsStoresFamilyTiktok

Latest in Life