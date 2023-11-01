Man Alleges He Ordered Chick-fil-A Milkshake on Grubhub, Received ‘Warm Cup of Urine’ Instead

A man in Utah was supposed to receive a Chick-fil-A milkshake through Grubhub but got a cup full of urine instead, according to Fox 59.

Caleb Wood, of Saratoga Springs, told the outlet this week that he ordered fries and a milkshake from Chick-fil-A through the Grubhub app earlier this week, and when he got his order, he chowed down and realized he got something completely different.

"When I started eating my meal upon delivery, I put a straw in my cup that was delivered and took a sip," he said. "I soon discovered that the cup delivered to me from the Grubhub driver was a warm cup of urine."

The Grubhub delivery was captured on his home security camera, as well as when Wood confronted the driver after calling him back about the order. Wood claimed the driver admitted to mixing cups in his car because he has one to relieve himself when he works long hours.

Wood also claimed he got sick from drinking the man's urine, and when he reached out to Grubhub to assess the situation, the company took four days to contact him. They didn't offer much help either, as they only refunded part of the less than $30 order.

"They refunded like $18, the actual cost of the food," Wood said. "They didn't refund the delivery fee or the tip that I gave."

In a statement to Fox 59, Grubhub wrote, "We took immediate action with the driver and ended his contract with us. We're following up with the customer to apologize and are coaching the representative who was previously in touch with the customer."