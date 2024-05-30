Complex Announces Acquisition of Family Style Food Festival

Welcome Family Style Food Festival to the growing Complex family.

Thursday, Complex announced its acquisition of the popular food-meets-streetwear festival, which will now be expanded into a media platform. In a statement, Aaron Levant, Complex CEO, reflected on having watched Family Style become "the leading festival" in its space over the years.

"The festival aligns perfectly with our mission to redefine the way fans interact with their favorite chefs, brands, and artists," Levant said, adding that the newly announced acquisition will enable Family Style to reach "new heights."

The Family Style journey began with its founding in 2019 by Ben Shenassafar and Bobby Kim of The Hundreds alongside Miles Canares. In the five years since, Family Style has carved out an undeniably attractive status among festivals as the go-to destination for exciting collaborations including past pairings like Jon & Vinny’s with Off-White, Mother Wolf with Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Additionally, Family Style has collaborated with brands and artists like Takashi Murakami, Verdy, Shake Shack, Howlin Rays, Boia De, Pokémon, James Jean, KidSuper, Billionaire Boys Club, Mister Cartoon, Awake NY, and more.