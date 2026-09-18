Duct-Taped Passenger Reacts to Allegations: 'Oh My God, What a Mess'

Lundeen faces second-degree assault and disorderly conduct charges, lost his affiliation with Long Realty, and must avoid alcohol and non-prescription drugs ahead of his October 19 court appearance.

Witnesses say the 67-year-old shouted profanities and racial slurs before turning physical aboard American Airlines Flight 618, forcing a diversion to Baltimore after passengers restrained him with zip ties and duct tape.

Layne Arthur Lundeen says he remembers nothing about the alleged mid-flight outburst that ended with passengers duct-taping him to his first-class seat, reacting in court, “Oh my God. What a mess.”

An American Airlines passenger who went viral after being duct-taped to his first-class seat says he doesn’t remember the alleged mid-flight outburst that led to his arrest. 67-year-old Layne Arthur Lundeen was arrested after American Airlines Flight 618 from Dallas, Texas, to Newark, New Jersey, was diverted to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on September 3. According to law enforcement and witnesses, Lundeen became disruptive during the flight, allegedly shouting profanities and racial slurs before things turned physical. Lundeen, however, apparently has little to no recollection of how things went down.

“I don’t remember any of what happened,” he said during his initial court appearance, according to audio obtained by the Baltimore Banner and reported by CBS News. Lundeen also seemed very surprised when the allegations against him were read aloud. “I assaulted a police officer? Is that what it says?” he asked. “I don’t have glasses.” After hearing more about his case, Lundeen responded, “Oh my God. What a mess.” Lundeen told the court that he drank two screwdrivers before the incident. He said his last memory was talking with fellow first-class passenger Jonathan Cahn. Cahn said their conversation eventually turned to religion and alleged that Lundeen’s demeanor suddenly changed before the encounter became physical.