Life

Duct-Taped Passenger Reacts to Allegations: 'Oh My God, What a Mess'

Layne Lundeen appeared stunned as a Maryland court commissioner read the allegations stemming from the Sept. 3 flight diversion.

An American Airlines plane flying under a cloudy sky, with its landing gear down.
Al Drago/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Layne Arthur Lundeen says he remembers nothing about the alleged mid-flight outburst that ended with passengers duct-taping him to his first-class seat, reacting in court, “Oh my God. What a mess.”
  • Witnesses say the 67-year-old shouted profanities and racial slurs before turning physical aboard American Airlines Flight 618, forcing a diversion to Baltimore after passengers restrained him with zip ties and duct tape.
  • Lundeen faces second-degree assault and disorderly conduct charges, lost his affiliation with Long Realty, and must avoid alcohol and non-prescription drugs ahead of his October 19 court appearance.

An American Airlines passenger who went viral after being duct-taped to his first-class seat says he doesn’t remember the alleged mid-flight outburst that led to his arrest.

67-year-old Layne Arthur Lundeen was arrested after American Airlines Flight 618 from Dallas, Texas, to Newark, New Jersey, was diverted to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on September 3. According to law enforcement and witnesses, Lundeen became disruptive during the flight, allegedly shouting profanities and racial slurs before things turned physical.

Lundeen, however, apparently has little to no recollection of how things went down.

“I don’t remember any of what happened,” he said during his initial court appearance, according to audio obtained by the Baltimore Banner and reported by CBS News.

Lundeen also seemed very surprised when the allegations against him were read aloud.

“I assaulted a police officer? Is that what it says?” he asked. “I don’t have glasses.”

After hearing more about his case, Lundeen responded, “Oh my God. What a mess.”

Lundeen told the court that he drank two screwdrivers before the incident. He said his last memory was talking with fellow first-class passenger Jonathan Cahn. Cahn said their conversation eventually turned to religion and alleged that Lundeen’s demeanor suddenly changed before the encounter became physical.

Passengers ultimately had to restrain Lundeen using zip ties and duct tape supplied by the flight crew. After the plane landed in Baltimore, authorities took him into custody. He was charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

The ordeal didn’t end at the airport. Long Realty, the Arizona real estate company Lundeen was affiliated with, cut ties with him after learning the incident went viral.

Lundeen was released from custody on his own recognizance and ordered to stay away from alcohol and non-prescription drugs. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 19.

Related Stories

United Airlines Jets
Pop Culture

United Airlines Blames 'Poorly Worded' Memo for False Claim of Rebooking Trump Airport Flights

The airline reversed course after an internal document authorizing free swaps to Miami or Fort Lauderdale went viral, insisting its policy does not allow changes based on an airport's name.

Trey Alston62 days ago
American Airlines' AI System is Removing and Rebooking Passengers Without Their Knowledge
Life

Racing to Your Gate? American Airlines' AI May Give Away Your Seat First

Rushed to make your connection only to find your seat vanished? Inside the automated system rewriting some American Airlines itineraries before travelers even miss their flights.

Bernadette Giacomazzo37 days ago
Aaliyah and Damon Dash at an event, Aaliyah in a colorful dress, Damon in a gray shirt with a chain necklace.
Music

Dame Dash Says Aaliyah 'Knew the Plane Wasn't Right' Before Crash That Killed Her, 8 Others in 2001

Dash also recalled the late singer carrying a "good-luck pillow" with her when traveling.

Trace William Cowen24 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLena The Plug Says She's 'Cashed In' Her 'Hall Pass' With Drake
2
BetsThe 30 Best Dallas Cowboys of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureBrittany Renner Fires Back at Daphne Joy: 'You're Overfilled and I'm Still Underwhelmed'
4
StyleDrake's 'Take Care' Jewelry Collection Is Up for Grabs for $295,000
5
MusicJay-Z HBO Max Docuseries: 8 Things We Learned From the First Two Episodes of 'JAŸ-Z In 8'
6
MusicJay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation Hosts Hundreds of NYC-Area Students at Premiere of HBO Docuseries

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App